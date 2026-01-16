Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad share their favourite food spot in Spain in 'next edition of Ro & Sa Recommend’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad continue to win hearts with their charming relationship, blending romance, travel, and a shared love for food. The couple recently gave fans a glimpse of one of their most indulgent date nights abroad, sharing candid moments from their travels that blend exploration, culinary delights, and celebration. Hrithik Roshan enjoyed a romantic outing with Saba Azad in Spain after his birthday celebrations.

Hrithik shares new food recommendations from Spain Hrithik, in jest, titled their recommendations as ‘Ro & Sa Recommend’, which sees the duo showcasing their favourite food spots around the world. In the newest post, Hrithik shared a throwback video from their Barcelona vacation, highlighting a special date night that also doubled as Saba’s birthday celebration.

“In the next edition of Ro & Sa Recommend (the Barcelona chapter) we found ourselves at a cozy little Mediterranean joint @somabcn_ for Sa's birthday dinner. The place was suggested by our local friends and it didn’t disappoint,” Hrithik wrote.

The couple explored a range of dishes, from burrata and eggplant to chicken croquettes, bread with tomato, and meat on carrot puree. They also couldn’t resist the patatas bravas. But it was the desserts that stole their hearts, with flan, chocolate ganache, and tiramisu prompting multiple visits, Hrithik revealed. He ended the post with a playful message for fans: “Keep eating foodies.”