Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad share their favourite food spot in Spain in 'next edition of Ro & Sa Recommend’
The couple continues to charm fans with their love story, enjoying gourmet meals and heartfelt moments while documenting their travels and experiences together.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad continue to win hearts with their charming relationship, blending romance, travel, and a shared love for food. The couple recently gave fans a glimpse of one of their most indulgent date nights abroad, sharing candid moments from their travels that blend exploration, culinary delights, and celebration.
Hrithik shares new food recommendations from Spain
Hrithik, in jest, titled their recommendations as ‘Ro & Sa Recommend’, which sees the duo showcasing their favourite food spots around the world. In the newest post, Hrithik shared a throwback video from their Barcelona vacation, highlighting a special date night that also doubled as Saba’s birthday celebration.
“In the next edition of Ro & Sa Recommend (the Barcelona chapter) we found ourselves at a cozy little Mediterranean joint @somabcn_ for Sa's birthday dinner. The place was suggested by our local friends and it didn’t disappoint,” Hrithik wrote.
The couple explored a range of dishes, from burrata and eggplant to chicken croquettes, bread with tomato, and meat on carrot puree. They also couldn’t resist the patatas bravas. But it was the desserts that stole their hearts, with flan, chocolate ganache, and tiramisu prompting multiple visits, Hrithik revealed. He ended the post with a playful message for fans: “Keep eating foodies.”
The romantic outing comes on the heels of Hrithik’s 52nd birthday celebrations, which included a yacht party and a beach vacation with Saba, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, and close friends. Sussanne also shared a heartfelt note, writing, “Coz you will always be the Sky full of stars to all of us… happy birthday Rye.. wish you and Saboo endless love and the best of life… from here to beyond eternity… we are all blessed and the universe will protect all of us.”
Hrithik and Saba's love story
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s romance began around 2021, when the couple was first spotted together, sparking speculation about their relationship. They made their bond official in May 2022, publicly appearing hand in hand at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party. Since then, they have celebrated milestones together, including their fourth anniversary in October 2025, and have shared glimpses of their journey on social media.
Hrithik was last seen in War 2, while Saba acted in the Netflix 2025 series Songs of Paradise.
