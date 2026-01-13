Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wishes him, his GF Saba Azad ‘endless love, best of life’ in late birthday post

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Coz you will always be the Sky full of stars to all of us… happy birthday Rye.. wish you and Saboo endless love and the best of life… from here to beyond eternity let us all be connected beyond family n heart monsters… we are all blessed n the universe will protect all of us (white heart, smiling face and raised hands emojis)."

Sussanne Khan shared a video collage featuring herself, her children-- Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Hrithik, Saba and Zayed Khan, among others. They were seen travelling and spending time together in the post. The pictures also gave a glimpse of Hrithik's recent birthday celebrations. She added the Coldplay song A Sky Full of Stars as the background music.

Interior designer and actor Hrithik Roshan 's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, has shared a late but special birthday post for him. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sussanne penned a sweet note as she wished Hrithik for his 52nd birthday. She also wished him and his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad , "endless love and the best of life."

Saba's post on Hrithik's birthday Recently, Saba shared a bunch of photos with Hrithik on his birthday and penned a note for him. She wrote, "Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think , time with your friends and family and peace endless peace. Happy birthday my heart. I love you @hrithikroshan."

About Saba and Hrithik's relationship, career Saba and Hrithik made their relationship official in 2022. Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan from 2000 to 2014. They got divorced in 2014. They share two children, Hrehaan Roshan, 19, and Hridaan Roshan, 17.

Hrithik's latest work is War 2, which released in August 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It was a sequel to the 2019 release War, where the actor essayed the role of Kabir.

Saba featured in Songs of Paradise, a musical drama inspired by Kashmiri singer Raj Begum's life. It released in August on Prime Video. It was directed by Danish Renzu and also had Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani in pivotal roles.