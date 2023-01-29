Saba Azad's Lollapalooza show attended by Hrithik Roshan, his ex Sussanne Khan and son Hridaan. See pics

Actor-singer Saba Azad found a huge audience at the Lollapalooza India in Mumbai. Her boyfriend-actor Hrithik Roshan attended her show along with his family members. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan posted several pictures and videos from the event. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad on people talking about her personal life)

The first photo showed Saba performing on stage, as part of Madboy Mink, in a pink and blue outfit. The next picture featured Saba, Hrithik, his ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend-actor Arslan Goni and Hrithik and Sussanne's son Hridaan Roshan. The picture also starred Pashmina, Hrithik's niece Suranika Soni, and several of their friends.

For the event, Hrithik wore a purple T-shirt, white pants and black sneakers. Hridaan was seen in a white T-shirt, black pants and a cap. Sussanne opted for a black T-shirt and denim shorts. While Pashmina wore a brown outfit, Suranika opted for a black ensemble. All of them smiled and posed for the lens. Pashmina captioned the post, "With the SpaceMeermaid @sabaazad (pink heart emoji)."

Pashmina also posted a video of Saba singing and dancing on stage. The duo also posed for a photo at the event. She wrote, "Ily @sabaazad" along with the picture. Earlier on Saturday, Sussanne shared a photo with Saba and Arslan on her Instagram Stories from the event. She wrote, "Congratulations @sabaazad you were a fabulous firecracker (red heart, heart eyes, and hug emojis)."

The rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship began in February last year when they were spotted out on a dinner date together for the first time. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. Their relationship was confirmed when the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

Hrithik and Saba frequently get spotted on different locations and occasions. He was previously married to Sussanne. They are the parents of Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan.

Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024. Saba will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan.

