Saba Azad wishes Hrithik Roshan's ‘beautiful’ cousin Pashmina on birthday

Saba Azad showered love on Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan as she celebrated her birthday on Thursday. The singer-actor, who has been in a relationship with Hrithik for some time now, is also close to the actor’s family, including Pashmina, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut. In her touching birthday posts for Pashmina, Saba called her a ‘real gem’ and praised her for having a ‘beautiful heart’. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad celebrate Diwali together with his sons and family.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Saba Azad shared a solo photo of Pashmina, and wrote, “Happy birthday to this sweetest ball of sunshine, with the cleanest most beautiful heart – in a world full of phonies, you are a real gem my Pash (Pashmina)!! Keep being you!! It’s the best.” Along with another photo of Pashmina, Saba also wrote, ““Uff such a beauty. Happy, happy birthday my cute Pashmina Roshan.”

Thanking Saba for her birthday wishes, Pashmina reshared her messages, and wrote on Instagram Stories, “My beautiful Sabzi (Saba)! You are a true treasure.” She added a bunch of heart emojis. Responding to Saba’s second birthday post, Pashmina wrote, “I love you!!!” Pashmina is the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, who is the brother of Hrithik’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

Saba Azad wished Pashmina Roshan with the sweetest birthday messages.

Recently, Saba and Hrithik had celebrated Diwali with Pashmina. They were also joined by Hrithik’s family during the celebrations at the actor’s Mumbai home. His sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan were also seen in the family pictures. Hrithik’s niece Suranika Soni was also a part of the celebration.

Last month, Saba and Hrithik had attended Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai. The couple is also spotted out and about in Mumbai, apart from commenting on each other’s social media posts. Hrithik was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They parted ways in 2014 and continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together earlier this year.

