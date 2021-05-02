Saba shares pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur from her past birthday celebrations. See here

Saba Ali Khan on Sunday shared pictures from few of her previous birthday celebrations. Featuring in them are actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan, apart from other family members. Saba Ali Khan celebrated her birthday on Saturday.

Sharing them, she wrote, "1st MAY....MOMENTS A mix of old and new. Birthday special times. #familylove #friends #memoriesforlife #sundayfunday."

One of the videos begins with a bunch of flowers, then shows greetings cards for Saba's birthday and soon moves to a set of photographs. These photographs include Saba's mom Sharmila Tagore, her sister-in-law Kareena as well as many pictures of Saba posing elegantly for the camera. One of the video also gives a glimpse of her birthday cake.

Soha had earlier shared throwback pictures with her sister, and captioned, "Happy birthday Apa - love you loads and hope to celebrate this and many other unrecognised occasions soon!! @sabapataudi." Saba commented, "thank you love u!"

Also read: Tannaz Irani says she was replaced in Apna Time Bhi Aayega over a ‘random call’

Kareena, on Saturday, took to Instagram Stories to wish her sister-in-law. Sharing Saba's picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, darling Saba! Love you." Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor had also posted a throwback picture of Saba to wish her on her birthday.