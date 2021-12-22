Sachin Pilgaonkar holds Supriya Pilgaonkar in throwback photo, couple celebrates 36th wedding anniversary with ice cream

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple shared pictures including a black and white throwback photo.

In one of the pictures, a young Sachin Pilgaonkar is seen holding Supriya Pilgaonkar as they smiled. Supriya sported a white outfit and cropped hair while Sachin wore a multi-coloured shirt with dark pants.

In another photo, the couple smiled facing each other as they sat near the sea. The couple is seen enjoying ice cream as they posed for the camera in a third photo. The couple's daughter, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar featured in the last photo as they stood, amid greeneries, next to each other.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, Supriya captioned it, "No mushy post, just finished dinner with you ..thank you for the fantastic 36..." Reacting to the post, Shriya commented, "You’re a gangster." Sachin, sharing the post, wrote, "36 years of togetherness. God has been kind. Thank you for your blessings."

On her Instagram account, Shriya dropped the pictures saying, "36 years of being companions & collaborators in reel and real life. Happy Anniversary my crazy soulmates. To be born to you is the biggest blessing." Reacting to it, actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy anniversary." Actor Sonali Bendre dropped clinking glasses and party popper emojis. Priyanshu Painyuli said, "Such beautiful pictures."

Supriya and Sachin met while shooting for the Marathi film, Navri Mile Navryala (1984). He was directing the movie. The couple tied the knot in 1985.

The couple starred in movies such as Navri Mile Navryala, Maza Pati Karodpati, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Navra Maza Navsacha and Amhi Satpute. Sachin and Supriya won the dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2006.

Meanwhile, Supriya was seen in the recently released Rashmi Rocket. The film features actor Taapsee Pannu in the title role. It also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Supriya Pathak Kapur, and Abhishek Banerjee.