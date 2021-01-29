Sachin Verma: The concept of side-actor is fading away

Delhi-lad Sachin Verma is currently enjoying ‘UP ki sardi’ while shooting in Moradabad for OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’, where he plays a cricketer. “It has been over 15 years since I left and had missed Dilli ki sardi all these years. Now, after staying here for a few days, I have started liking the nail-biting chill as this place is very close to the mountains,” he said.

The catch is that he has to be on the ground and that too without woolens. “Thankfully, since we are practising and playing, our bodies are all warmed up. I have always been into fitness and have played volleyball and football but not much of cricket. I’m into Ashtang Yoga and hand balancing so it always helps to keep all fit and going,” he said.

Being trained by a BCCI approved coach he understands the game better. “I have played some celebrity cricket leagues but now, I’m sure, I can play better as a cricketer in leagues. I want to continue with sports now.”

Sachin has worked with writer-director Deepak Pandey earlier too. “He was the director of photography in my debut show and I again worked with him for the TV series ‘Ashoka’. Also, this show is about mixed-team cricket which excited me as it talks about gender equality.”

Earlier, too he has done the travel show ‘Ram Rajya’ in UP which was shot in Ayodhya, Lucknow and Allahabad.

Having played lead in shows like ‘Pyar ki Kashti Main’, ‘Reet’, ‘Ankhiyon Ke Jharoke Se’ and ‘Zoran’ he has no qualms working in an ensemble cast. He played Bheeshm in ongoing serial ‘Radha Krishna’ and had played lord Indra in ‘Mahabharat’ and ‘Suryaputra Karna’.

“For any actor carrying a show on your shoulder is certainly exciting. But, in the current scenario, especially on OTT, there are too many characters and stories that you need good actors to portray. The concept of side-actor is fading away. It has started happening in films as well. TV still is working on old format but eventually it also change,” said the actor who was last seen as a security officer in OTT series ‘State of Seize: 26/11.’