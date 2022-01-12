Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna reveals he “rejected” Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey and 12 other films

Life has come full circle for actor Jatin Sarna. The actor who was once rejected for a role in Akshay Kumar-led Airlift (2016), declined one of Kumar’s upcoming films. “I was heartbroken when I lost Airlift,” laments Sarna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the project, which he lost to actor Purab Kohli, Sarna shares, “I’m a huge Akshay Kumar fan. When I was cast for the role, I was very excited and my family was like this is it! But one day I realised that baat bigad gayi hai. I kept calling them, but there was no response. I went to meet the director Raja Menon, and I found out that they have already started shooting. They dropped me and went with a known face.”

Interestingly, after watching the movie, the disappointment turned into relief. “I felt better that it didn’t happen, it was not an exciting role anyway,” he shares.

What’s more interesting is how Sarna reveals that he recently declined Kumar’s upcoming comedy Bachchan Pandey. “I was offered Bachchan Pandey, but I didn’t like the character and it didn’t excite me. I left it,” he admits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not just Bachchan Pandey, Sarna reveals he has refused close to 12 movies recently which also included Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. “I have rejected 12 films. I was offered Tiger 3, Ahmed Khan’s directorial with Aditya Roy Kapoor,” he confesses and says, “I don’t like dost, chacha, bhateja roles anymore. Now just sharing screen space with big actors is not important for me. I want to work with all the stars, but it has to be something substantial.”