Sagarika Bhattacharya, whose story inspired Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, broke down after watching trailer

Rani Mukerji continues to earn praise from everyone ever since the trailer of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was released. In the film, she packs a punch as a grieving mother who fights a nation to get back the custody of her children. Her character is inspired by Sagarika Bhattacharya, who broke down upon watching the powerful trailer. Also read: Rani Mukerji on overwhelming response to Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer

Sharing her reaction to the trailer, Sagarika said, "It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle. I believe it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers/parents are treated even today, as is evident from the tragic story in Germany. I’ve been in touch with Ariha Shah’s mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away. I implore you all to stand by her, just as I do. My support is unconditional, from one mother to another.”



“I want to thank Rani Mukerji for channeling the grief and struggles that I went through to win back my children. She is a mother herself and I thank her for bringing a mother’s painful journey on screen with so much dignity that I broke down while seeing her in the trailer,” she added.



Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber. It is based on the true story of Sagarika and her husband who were separated from their two kids in 2011. Besides Rani Mukerji, it also has Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the film was praised by several fans and celebrities, including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and others. Their response left Rani feeling overwhelmed. She said that she last received so much love for her 2005 film Black, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani). It will release in theatres on 17th March 2023.





