Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer: Rani Mukerji fights a nation for her children in emotional new drama. Watch

Zee Studios have shared the first trailer for Rani Mukerji's upcoming drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is about a Bengali woman living in Norway with her husband and two children. However, her children are snatched away from her by child protective services. (Also read: From Rani Mukerji to Amitabh Bachchan: Take a look at stars' fancy homes)

The trailer begins by painting the perfect picture of Mrs Chatterjee's new life in Norway. She leaves her country behind to start anew in Norway with her family. She dotes on her kids, Shubh and Shuchi. But one fateful day, two women snatch away her kids from her. She later learns that the kids have been taken away from her by the government after they decide that the Chatterjees have been unable to adequately care for the kids.

The inadequacy is actually just the unawareness of Indian culture on Norwegian authorities' part. They frown as Mrs Chatterjee feeds her kids by hand, sleeps with them in the same bed or puts ‘nazar’ teekas on her kids. All this, according to them, is enough to separate a mother from her children. However, Mrs Chatterjee won't give up. She moves courts in Norway and in India to fight for her rights and her children, with or without the support of her husband, who is more concerned about his citizenship status.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is inspired by true events. The film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.

Previously, the film was slated to hit the theatres on March 3, 2023. Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the film is shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India. Rani Mukerji is also coming up with her memoir, which is scheduled to release on her birthday, March 21, 2023.

