From Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan: Take a look at stars' fancy homes

Netflix released the documentary The Romantics on Tuesday, Valentine's Day and gave more than a delicious insight into the journey and legacy of Yash Raj Films. For the documentary, director Smrithi Mundra (of Indian Matchmaking) spoke to as many as 35 people from the Hindi Film Industry, including some of its biggest stars. (Also read: Step inside Akshay Kumar's Mumbai home for first time ever: Paintings, art pieces and greenery all over)

While many opted to give interviews in studios, gardens or even their gym (looking at you, John Abraham), many others opened the doors to their home for the documentary crew. Stars like Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma recorded their interviews at their pristine homes. Check out glimpses of their homes here:

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji at her home.

The usually reclusive Rani Mukerji shot for her portion of the interview at what seemed to be her office. She sat on a Chesterfield, tufted chair with a large painting of a child's head behind her. Next to it were the posters of her different movies such as Bunty Aur Babli, Veer Zaara and others. There was also a bookshelf that held all of her Filmfare, Star Screen Awards and more.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan also shot in his home.

Amitabh Bachchan also shot for the documentary at his home. The veteran actor sat on a deep black sofa chair. Next to him was a small table with his face on it. Behind him, a framed picture of his son Abhishek Bachchan hung on the wall, next to a colour-pop painting.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan at his home.

For his bit, Hrithik Roshan sat on a cosy sofa with black and white stripes. Behind him, one could see a fireplace and a few decorative items on the mantel. A drum set was also in the centre of the living room, along with more sitting spaces.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma at her home.

Anushka Sharma shot for her interview in a rarely seen part of her home. She sat on a dark chair and behind her, a jewel-green sofa could be seen with pink and white pillows. Lamps with fluted details on shades were seen either side of the couch. Behind that were grey walls in French moulding and large pictures with a royal theme hung on them.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor at his home.

Anil Kapoor recently gave a tour of his Mumbai home in a video and it's the same one that features in The Romantics. The maximalist home is decorated with a large painting in red, with beige drapes on either side. There are many royal-looking couches and a glass centre table. Multiple traditional lamps are also seen in the room.

