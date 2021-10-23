Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sahil Salathia: The whole idea of surnames and having connections in Bollywood has increased

Actor Sahil Salathia opens up on being an outsider in the Hindi film industry and admits that it’s only that he is noticing these biases more than ever before.
Sahil Salathia has featured in web shows, Hasmukh and Paurashpur
Published on Oct 23, 2021 11:08 PM IST
By Sugandha Rawal

There have been endless debates around how helpful filmy connections are, or how certain big names have it easy in the industry. And actor Sahil Salathia confesses that it is all true to some extent.

“My experience in the industry has been quite positive. But in the last few years, I have to say the whole idea of having connections and the idea of surnames has increased a lot,” he says, adding, “Or maybe I didn’t notice in the beginning, and gave attention to it now.”

However, the actor, who did his schooling from Delhi, explains it is not just the industry. He tells us, “It is everybody’s story probably. It is present in every business as well where you have people who try to help their own people or their own connections.”

While the strings might make things easy for some, the actor stresses how it can’t overshadow hard word and talent always wins in the end.

“If you are genuinely talented and artistic, people do notice you, sooner or later. Your journey might be a little longer than a star kid’s, but you will make it. You can’t always ignore, something that is good will find a way to stick around,” he explains.

Though Salathia started his career as a model, he took the small screen route to enter showbiz. He made his debut with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Everest, and went on to projects such as Panipat, Hasmukh and Paurashpur.

The actor, who will start shooting for his next project in November wants to take his time in choosing projects.

“I can’t say stupid lines on camera. When I don’t believe in the story, I can’t really do things. I do recommend people to watch my projects because I’m very proud of them. I am not embarrassed by it. And I will hopefully stick to this thought,” he ends.

