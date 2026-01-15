Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan in Ek Din's first look poster reminds fans of Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra's Anjaana Anjaani

On Thursday, Aamir Khan Productions shared the first-look poster of Junaid and Sai from Ek Din. The poster shows both Junaid and Sai enjoying ice cream while walking together in snowy weather. The text on the poster reads, “One love… one chance.” The caption accompanying the post read, “In the chaos of life, love will find you… Ek Din ❤️” Along with the poster, the makers also announced the teaser and theatrical release dates. The film’s teaser is set to be released on January 16, offering a glimpse into the film, while the movie will hit theatres on May 1.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is backing a romantic drama featuring his son, actor Junaid Khan , and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The actor’s production house has finally revealed the title of the film, Ek Din, along with its first-look poster, which hints at a soft romance brewing between the leads.

Fans shared their reactions to the poster in the comments section. One comment read, “Great first look, giving 2000s vibes.” Another wrote, “They both look good together.” A user commented, “The poster looks good.” However, some fans felt the poster resembled that of Anjaana Anjaani. One wrote, “It’s giving Anjaana Anjaani.” Another asked, “Is their get-up from Anjaana Anjaani?” while one more commented, “Is the poster copied from Anjaana Anjaani?”

Junaid Khan’s last romantic film, Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor, failed at the box office. Aamir Khan had earlier expressed his disappointment over the film’s fate, revealing that he had personally liked it. Now, with Ek Din, the superstar is introducing a fresh pairing of Junaid and Sai, but it remains to be seen whether their chemistry will win over audiences.