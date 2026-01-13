AI imagines 10 'Bollywood actresses as Disney princesses': Katrina Kaif as Jasmin to Aishwarya Rai and Sai Pallavi

Imagine this: Katrina Kaif shining as Princess Jasmine, Aishwarya Rai dazzling as Elsa, Deepika Padukone being Belle with the rose, Alia Bhatt posing as Cinderella, Kiara Advani becoming Rapunzel, while Sai Pallavi, Shraddha Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Triptii Dimri and Janhvi Kapoor embodying Moana, Ariel, Merida, Raya and Snow White, respectively. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna See Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai and Sai Pallavi as 'Disney princesses'. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

In a digital crossover that grabbed fans' attention, AI artist and short filmmaker Souvik, known online as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram, shared a stunning series of images reimagining Bollywood’s leading ladies as iconic Disney princesses. Their AI-generated clip, shared on January 8, had fans calling the casting 'perfection'. Souvik shared the compilation with the caption, “Bollywood actresses as Disney princess - very pleasing experience to the eyes.”

From the icy landscapes of Arendelle to the desert sands of Agrabah, the AI-generated portraits captured the essence of both Indian cinema and Disney magic:

The magical lineup

The edited clip featured a star-studded cast in live-action roles that many fans wished were real. Notable transformations included Katrina Kaif as Jasmine (Aladdin). Dressed in the signature turquoise outfit against a moonlit palace, Katrina’s portrayal arguably received the most praise. One fan commented, “I want Katrina in every princess movie. Princess = Katrina.”

Aishwarya Rai as Elsa (Frozen) also looked regal in a shimmering blue gown with platinum blonde hair. She embodied Elsa's elegance, leading fans to hail her and Katrina as the standouts of the AI-generated video.

Deepika Padukone looks the best?

Deepika Padukone as Belle (Beauty and the Beast) was seen holding the enchanted rose in her iconic yellow ballroom gown. Deepika’s poised look was also a fan favourite, with one Instagram user commenting, “Deepika looks the best.”

Alia Bhatt as Cinderella was captured on the palace steps with a glass slipper in the background. Alia in a blue ballgown perfectly captured the classic princess's charm. Kiara Advani as Rapunzel (Tangled) was seen in incredibly long, flowing blonde locks; she brought a soft, ethereal energy to the role.

The AI artist didn't stop at the classics, incorporating a wide range of Bollywood talent into diverse Disney roles: Sai Pallavi was seen as Moana, Shraddha Kapoor as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Taapsee Pannu as Merida from Brave, Triptii Dimri as Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon, and Janhvi Kapoor as Snow White.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

