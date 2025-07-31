Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube: Guide on how to watch Aamir Khan film, see hilarious ad ft. ‘nepo kid’ Junaid Khan

Actor-producer Aamir Khan’s latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, will be released on YouTube on 1 August after its theatrical release on 20 June. The film, directed by RS Prasanna and starring Genelia D’Souza, is skipping an OTT release for a direct release on YouTube. In a new ad also featuring his son Junaid Khan, Aamir pokes fun at how his bright ideas haven’t paid off lately. (Also Read: Aamir Khan apologises for lying about Sitaare Zameen Par's YouTube release; defends his stance on pay-per-view vs OTT) Junaid Khan and Aamir Khan feature in a new ad to promote Sitaare Zameen Par's digital release on YouTube.

Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan feature in new ad

The ad begins when Aamir confronts a man at his home for watching Sitaare Zameen Par after downloading it on his phone, only to be told it’s his son Junaid’s new scheme. When Junaid butters him up, Aamir says his ideas have always made him ‘barbaad’ (ruined) like remaking Forrest Gump as Laal Singh Chaddha or making Thugs of Hindostan. When Junaid tells him his bright new idea of releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube for ₹100, Aamir hilariously calls him a ‘nepo kid’ as an insult.

Guide on how to watch Sitaare Zameen Par at home

From 1 August, you can watch the film by searching for Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube on your laptop, phone, or tablet, checking it out directly on the Aamir Khan Talkies YouTube channel, or browsing through YouTube’s Movies page.

In India, the film can be rented for ₹100 by clicking on the rent button. Select the payment method that you wish to use or add a new payment method to the existing one. You get confirmation after your transaction. After renting, you can begin watching the film any time within 30 days of payment. It can be accessed via youtube.com/purchases. Once you begin playing the film, you get 48 hours to watch it as many times as you like.

If you want to rent it on a Smart TV, go to the YouTube app to make a purchase with a valid payment method saved. If not saved, use a mobile or laptop to do so. Search for the Aamir Khan Talkies YouTube channel, Sitaare Zameen Par or the YouTube Movies page. Click on rental to make a purchase, confirm your payment method and continue. Follow the directions on the screen to confirm and select pay now. You can select watch now or watch later and access it in the purchases section.

YouTube supports multiple payment methods, including BHIM UPI, Google Play Balance, Visa and MasterCard debit and credit cards.