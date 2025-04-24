Saif Ali Khan accepts he needs security after stabbing incident: ‘You must lock doors and be careful'

After Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence in January and had to undergo multiple surgeries, the security around his house and himself was increased. Now, in an interview with ETimes, the actor spoke candidly about his takeaway from the traumatic experience and discussed how he never believed in having security, but is now forced to maintain it. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's team reveals how actor got injured in house break-in attempt: Official update) Saif Ali Khan talks about the not believing in security before stabbing incident.(PTI)

Saif Ali Khan on his takeaway from stabbing incident

Speaking about what he learned from the stabbing incident, Saif said, "My takeaway is that you must lock doors and be careful. We have a lot, and a lot do not. So while I am grateful, we must understand that and be careful. Lock things. Block access points. And smarten up security."

He continued, expressing how he dislikes being surrounded by people, "It's sad. I never believed in security. Hate to have people around me, but it needs to be there, for a while at least, I guess. It wasn't my time to go. Maybe I'm meant to do a few more good films... have some more nice times with family and friends. Do some more charity!"

Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident

In January this year, Saif was attacked by an intruder who broke into his house in an attempted burglary. The actor suffered multiple injuries, including near his spine and neck. He underwent multiple surgeries and was discharged after being hospitalised for five days. Following the incident, security at the actor’s residence was intensified. He also hired Ronit Roy's agency, Ace Security and Protection, also known as AceSquad Security LLP, for his protection. Kareena Kapoor later requested paparazzi not to photograph their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movies

Saif is all set to star in the Siddharth Anand-backed Netflix film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the heist action thriller also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor in lead roles. It is scheduled to premiere on 25 April.