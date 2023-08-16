Saif Ali Khan birthday: Five most adorable family pics with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jeh

He is a successful actor and star and also provides some of the best family goals for his fans. Saif Ali Khan turns 53 on Wednesday and we take this opportunity to take a look at some of his most adorable pictures with his family. Saif's actor-wife Kareena Kapoor often shares pictures from their family time together and fans get to see their kids Jeh and Taimur enjoying quality time with their celebrity parents. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh nail airport fashion)

Family yoga time

Saif Ali Khan poses with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Jeh and Taimur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena shared pictures of her sons Jeh and Taimur practicing yoga with their dad Saif on the International Yoga Day this year. The actor could be seen practicing some basic poses with Jeh while Taimur was seen practicing his boxing skills in the background.

Nurture with nature

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A glimpse of Saif and Kareena's family vacation this year.

Saif and Kareena often take time out from their busy schedules to enjoy vacations close to nature. In one of her pictures from last month, Kareena could be seen posing alongside Saif in an lush-green setting while their sons were seen playing behind a bench.

Festivals celebrated best with family

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saif celebrates Diwali with his family.

Saif and Kareena always make it a point to celebrate festivals with their families. Be it Christmas, Eid or Diwali; we get to see the actors enjoying with their family.

The Boys' gang

Saif poses with his boys' gang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a social media post from 2022, Saif was seen with his three sons - his eldest one Ibrahim, and the younger ones Jeh and Taimur. They all sat together, posing for Kareena to capture the gang as she wondered 'Can you find a better-looking gang of boys?'

Bonus pic

Saif with his kids Jeh and Taimur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This image is just the cutest dad-moment, and we could not resist adding it to our list.

Saif's new projects

Saidf was most recently seen in the commercial and critical debacle Adipurush. The film was directed by Om Raut and also featured Prabhas and Sunny Kaushal alongside Saif and Kriti Sanon. Saif played Raavan in the film.

Up next, Saif is all set to make his acting debut in Telugu films. He has been locked for the role of the antagonist in Koratala Siva's next film that also features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON