Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh return from Europe holiday, nail airport fashion in stylish looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan returned to Mumbai from their long Europe holiday with their two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. Today, the paparazzi clicked the couple and their two kids at the Mumbai airport. They shared pictures and videos of the family on social media. While Jeh and Taimur looked adorable, their parents chose stylish airport looks for their travels. Scroll through to check out the family's snippets from the airport. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the airport with Jeh and Taimur

The paparazzi photos show Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh outside the Mumbai airport, as Saif walked with Taimur and Kareena with Jeh hand-in-hand. The couple greeted the media outside the arrival gates and exited the airport to enter their vehicle. While Kareena chose a shirt and denim jeans with a stylish trench coat, Saif complemented her in a T-shirt, denim jeans and a puffer coat. Meanwhile, Taimur wore a simple tee and joggers, and Jeh chose coordinated PJs in a cream shade.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's airport look decoded

For the airport look, Kareena Kapoor chose a light blue shirt featuring front button closures, a white pinstripe pattern, a collared neckline, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, and a relaxed fitting. She teamed the shirt with dark blue denim jeans featuring a high-rise waist and a flared hem. Lastly, a beige-coloured trench coat with a collared neckline, an open front, and a full-length silhouette completed the airport look.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena styled the airport-styled outfit with a silver metal bracelet watch, an olive green-coloured baseball cap from Celine, tinted black sunglasses, a printed tote bag, and chunky white sneakers. In the end, a sleek ponytail, glossy fuchsia pink lip shade, and glowing skin rounded it all off.

Saif Ali Khan complemented Kareena in a dark blue T-shirt, a green-coloured sleeveless puffer jacket with a front zip closure, and acid-washed light blue straight-fitted denim jeans. He styled the ensemble with sunglasses, a sleek watch, chunky sneakers, and a back-swept hairdo. Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena's kids looked adorable in comfy looks.