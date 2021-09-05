Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saif Ali Khan cracks up as Arjun Kapoor correctly guesses right way to cheer up Kareena Kapoor: 'Take her to London'
Saif Ali Khan cracks up as Arjun Kapoor correctly guesses right way to cheer up Kareena Kapoor: 'Take her to London'

Saif Ali Khan was asked during an interview to reveal the best way to cheer up his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. But it was Arjun Kapoor who knew the right answer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan often visited London before the pandemic.

Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan made frequent trips to London before the pandemic put most overseas travel on hold. The actors, who also took their son Taimur along for trips, have been in Mumbai since last year and have only travelled to Delhi last year and recently to the Maldives for Saif's birthday.

In a new interview, Saif Ali Khan was asked about how he cheers up Kareena when she is in bad mood. While he thought about his first, it was actor Arjun Kapoor who made the correct guess. 

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Arjun answered on Saif's behalf and said, “Take her to London.” Saif laughed lightly at first then a little harder when he realised that it was indeed true.

Saif, Kareena, Arjun and his girlfriend Malaika Arora are a close knit group. Kareena has worked with Arjun in R Balki's Ki and Ka and Malaika is one of her best friends. Arjun and Saif will be seen together for the first time in their upcoming movie, Bhoot Police. 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor spotted with Jeh in her arms, plants kiss on his head before stepping out. See pics

Bhoot Police also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The horror comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their adventures, and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The shooting of Bhoot Police began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Kareena, Taimur and Malaika also joined Saif and Arjun at the shoot. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally.

The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Apart from this, Saif will also be seen in Vikram Vedha's Hindi remake, in Adipurush and in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Kareena's next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

kareena kapoor saif ali khan arjun kapoor
