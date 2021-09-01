Kareena Kapoor spotted with Jeh in her arms, plants kiss on his head before stepping out. See pics

Kareena Kapoor was spotted leaving her house in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, but not before kissing her younger son, Jehangir, goodbye. The actor was photographed wearing a floral dress, with Jeh in her arms. The six-month-old toddler wore a blue onesie, with a white bib over it.

The actor appeared to kiss his head before she handed him over to his nanny and headed for her car. She held a beverage in her hand.

Kareena Kapoor along with her son Jeh. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed Jeh earlier this year. They are already parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. However, since Jeh's birth, Kareena chose to keep him away from the spotlight. The actor kept his face hidden while sharing posts about him on social media. It was only in July that his name was revealed.

In August, fans got the first glimpse of his face when Saif and Kareena visited her father Randhir Kapoor's home. His full name was revealed in Kareena's self-help pregnancy book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

The couple received criticism from a certain section of the internet for naming their son Jehangir. Addressing the criticism, Kareena told India Today, "You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."

“Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” she added.