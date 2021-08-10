Kareena Kapoor opens up about 'difficult' second pregnancy, says she thought she couldn't do it

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed her second pregnancy wasn't easy. The actor and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jeh earlier this year. The couple had their first son Taimur in 2016.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star got candid about her second pregnancy during an Instagram Live with Karan Johar. The duo came together to launch her new book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.

During the interaction, Kareena revealed that while her first pregnancy was smooth, her second pregnancy was difficult and left her feeling vulnerable during and after the delivery.

“This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay,’" she said.

“It was (also) Covid times. With all safety protocols, we managed to do a lot of shoots. It kept me alive, happy in times that were so difficult. There was this constant fear of what is going to happen, what if I get Covid, my child gets it. There was a lot of trauma in the last trimester mentally, of wanting to step out and do things but still…,” Kareena added.

She added that when she walked out of the hospital carrying Jeh in her hand, she was feeling overwhelmed. Kareena also said that after she returned from the hospital, she would look at herself in the mirror and wonder if she was ever going to be okay. "Being an actor, there is a part of you–it is not vanity, it is about wanting to feel, ‘Okay fine, I am fit and I can be back again on my toes,’" she said.

She added that there was a fear of breastfeeding "because (she) wasn’t getting enough when (she) delivered Jeh." Kareena also experienced a lot of mental distress and felt her body had stretched. "My feet were feeling like 100 kgs,” Kareena added.

The actor had announced she and Saif were expecting their second child last year. During her second pregnancy, Kareena continued to work, completing work on her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and also recording her a new season of her talk show, What Women Want.