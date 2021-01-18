Saif Ali Khan gets security as Tandav row heats up, Eijaz Khan quits Bigg Boss 14

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan cries as Eijaz Khan exits show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee enters house

Confirming rumours that have been doing the rounds, Eijaz Khan will be seen exiting the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14, a promo for Monday's episode showed.

Virat Kohli calls himself 'a proud husband and father' in new Twitter bio after Anushka Sharma gives birth to baby girl

Anushka Sharma has one more reason to smile about. Her cricketer husband Virat Kohli has changed his Twitter bio to 'A proud husband and father' after the birth of their baby girl.

Kajal Aggarwal shares 'best wedding pic', sweetest memory with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Actor Kajal Aggarwal married longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in October last year but still has a lot to share from her dream wedding. The actor shared unseen pictures from her wedding celebrations as her fans asked her for her engagement picture and her favourite click from her nuptials.

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies: AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar pay tributes

Classical Indian musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan died on Sunday afternoon at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89.

Police seen stationed outside Saif Ali Khan's home amid Tandav row, actor's family continues moving out to new house

A police van and a few police officers were seen stationed outside Saif Ali Khan's home in Mumbai on Sunday. Multiple politicians and leaders have been protesting against Saif's show Tandav for 'hurting religious sentiments'.

