Kajal Aggarwal shares 'best wedding pic', sweetest memory with husband Gautam Kitchlu
Actor Kajal Aggarwal married longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in October last year but still has a lot to share from her dream wedding. The actor shared unseen pictures from her wedding celebrations as her fans asked her for her engagement picture and her favourite click from her nuptials.
Kajal shared an unseen picture from her engagement which showed a blushing Gautam putting the ring on her finger as she smiled at him. The 'best picture' from her wedding showed Kajal flashing the thumbs-up sign to Gautam and the caption read, "After it was all done."
On being asked to share a picture with her bestie, Kajal shared a group picture from her wedding which had all her friends candidly posing for the camera while she and Gautam kissed each other. Asked about a picture with her boyfriend, Kajal shared a nine-year-old picture with Gautam from a party.
Sharing her 'sweetest memory with hubby', Kajal posted a picture from their ring game played after the wedding. Hinting that she was the winner of the game, she captioned it, "Little victories. He has already learnt to choose his battles wisely." The actor also shared a throwback picture from one of their trips with friends as she revealed that she met Gautam through common friends.
She also shared a big family picture which had the Aggarwals, Kitchlus, Valechas and Nayars in the frame. An adorable childhood picture was also shared by the actor.
A fan asked Kajal to share one difference in her life after marriage. The actor replied, "Heightened sense of responsibility for not just myself, anymore. Prioritizing my partner over everyone and everything and vice versa." On being asked if she will continue doing films, the actor said, "Of course I will! #firstlove. Let's break patriarchy, high time?"
A fan went on to ask about her married life and how she would describe her husband in one word. She replied, "It's a coincidence (and blessings) that my best friend and husband are the same person."
