Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan cries as Eijaz Khan exits show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee enters house
Confirming rumours that have been doing the rounds, Eijaz Khan will be seen exiting the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14, a promo for Monday's episode showed.
The promo video begins with several men entering the house, covered in PPE suits, and they take away things from the house. Bigg Boss then announces, "Aaj se sara ration, Bigg Boss apne kabze me kar rahe hain (Bigg Boss takes all the ration in his custody now)." The men even confiscated the food items that contestants had hidden away in their bed closets or suitcases or bags in the luggage room.
Next, Eijaz is seen standing alone as the housemates are gathered in the living area. Bigg Boss then announces, "Eijaz Khan is ghar me aane wale pehle insaan bane is season me, aur 106 din bitae yaha. Lekin ab ye show yahi pe chor ke jana pad raha hai (Eijaz Khan became the first person to enter the house this season and has spent 106 days here. But he needs to leave the show mid-way)."
While everyone expresses shock and want to know why, Arshi Khan was seen crying as she asked, "Why?" Arshi and Eijaz have shared a love-hate relationship through their stint inside the house. Initially, Eijaz used to call her sister, and even she claimed she considered him as a brother. However, the duo have been fighting for some time now.
We also get a small glimpse of Devoleena Bhattacharjee entering the house, without much explanation.
For past few days, reports have claimed that Eijaz needs to step out of the house for shooting for a project which he had committed to, prior to Bigg Boss 14. It is also being said that Devoleena may be entering the house as a proxy for Eijaz.
