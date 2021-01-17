Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 103: Eijaz Khan says he’l quit if he was disrespectful to Rubina Dilaik,

Host Salman Khan welcomed Sargun Mehta, Hardy Sandhu and Tulsi Kumar on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday. The artists visited the sets to promote their respective songs. Sargun and Hardy even conducted a task for the housemates where they had to name the contestant who ditched them.

Nikki Tamboli claimed Rahul Vaidya ditched her while Arshi said, “Mai kisko karu, mai hi dokhebaaz hoon(whom shall I pick, I betray everyo),” before naming Rubina Dilaik as the person who betrayed her. Eijaz Khan named Rakhi Sawant while Aly chose Nikki and Abhinav Shukla named Eijaz. Sonali Phogat named Rubina as the person who betrayed her and Rakhi named Abhinav.

Salman Khan scolded Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)





Next, it was time for the caller of the week who asked Abhinav the reason for his reaction to Eijaz and Rubina’s fight earlier over food. Afetr Abhinav explained his side, Salman asked Eijaz to put forth his views. Eijaz then alleged that Rubina had used the term “habshi” and he found the term derogatory. “Agar kisi ko laga ki maine disrespectfully baat ki ya Rubina se disrespect hua (if anyone thinks I was disrespectful), I will quit,” he said.

Eijaz explained that Rubina often puts her hand out, in a gesture that is disrespectful, during a fight. “Mai bus taali de raha tha, humesha ka hai, to maine kaha, taali chahiye (She does it all the time, so I was like, here’s my high five).” Salman also agreed that Eijaz’s gesture was not intimidating or inappropriate. “Eijaz genuinely smiled after doing that, he was like, ending it,” the Bollywoo star said.

He further said that Rubina’s gesture often means ‘talk to my hand’, adding that while Rubina’s reaction to Eijaz’s tuch was fine, it was Abhinav’s response that was unjustified.

Later, Salman announced that there would be no evictions for the week. He also warned the housemates that the coming week will be tough for them. He also informed the audience that the participants will have to earn each and every amenity in the house starting Monday.