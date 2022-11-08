Saif Ali Khan shares a warm hug with son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he drops him off, fans call them twins. Watch

Saif Ali Khan met his son Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai today. The father-son duo were snapped while Saif came down to drop off Ibrahim, who visited him at his home. The two shook hands and hugged before Ibrahim got inside a car and left the premises. Their much-talked-about resemblance had many fans calling them twins. Also read: Saif poses with sons Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh in this unseen pic

In a paparazzi video, Saif and Ibrahim Ali Khan appeared in casual looks. Saif opted for navy blue t-shirt with pants, and Ibrahim wore a black shirt with trousers. While their outfit wasn’t the main attraction for fans, it was their uncanny resemblance which has once again caught fans’ attention. Both of them sported similar-looking beards.

Reacting to their spotting video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Kia angle se yeh baap bete lagte h. Saif budha hi nhi hota,aur Ibrahim itni jaldi bada ho gaya. Aur dono bilkul twins lagte h (They don’t look like father and son at all. While Saif is not ageing at all, Ibrahim has grown up so soon. Both of them look like twins).” Another fan added, “So much look alike.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. He is also the brother of Sara Ali Khan. Saif married Kareena Kapoor after parting ways with Amrita Singh. He has two more kids with Kareena—Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Much like his father, mother and now sister Sara, Ibrahim too will soon make his Bollywood debut. He recently assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh alongside Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in Adipurush, which will release on June 16, 2023. He was last seen in Vikram Vedha, which released in September.

