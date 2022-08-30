Fans say 'Saif Ali Khan looks like Ibrahim Ali Khan's elder brother' as they pose with Taimur, Jeh in this unseen pic

Saba Ali Khan shared a picture featuring her brother Saif Ali Khan and his children, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan on Instagram. Sharing the photos, Saba addressed them as ‘Bebo's (Kareena Kapoor's) boys.’ Also Read: Saba Ali Khan shares unseen pics with ‘Bebo bhabhi’ Kareena Kapoor, wishes she was slimmer

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “Bebo's Boys. Found one more pic and I had to share. #birthday #moments #tbt. Can't miss Iggys protective gesture towards his two brothers....Mahsha'Allah." The picture is from Saif's 52nd birthday, which the Pataudis celebrated earlier this month. Ibrahim has kept his one hand on Taimur and another on Jeh, as they posed. Saif's birthday cakes also featured in the photo.

Saba Ali Khan shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan and his children, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

One fan commented, “Handsomeness in a single frame. Ufff jeh baba.” Another one said, “Saif looks like Ibrahim's elder brother.” Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Saif has four kids. He is married to Kareena since 2012 and they have two sons together: Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. He's also the father of actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, with his first wife, actor Amrita Singh. Saba is Saif's younger sister and Soha's elder sister, she chose not to become an actor and is a jewellery designer. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and they have a daughter, Inaaya.

In a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif said that he connects differently with each of his four children. He said, “I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It’s true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart. If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can’t make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children require a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can’t do with Taimur."

