Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh return to Mumbai after Maldives holiday. Watch videos

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who were on a vacation in the Maldives with their sons Taimur and Jeh, returned to Mumbai on Sunday. Pictures of the family at the Kalina airport were shared online by paparazzo accounts and fan clubs.

While Saif wore a blue half-sleeved shirt with white pants, Kareena opted for a loose white co-ord set. Taimur was dressed in a green T-shirt and orange shorts, and Jeh wore a blue onesie.

On Saif’s birthday last week, Kareena shared pictures from their Maldives trip on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want,” she wrote. She also dedicated a post to Jeh as he turned six months old on Saturday. Sharing a photo of herself holding him, she wrote, “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life.” She has also been sharing selfies from the vacation.

Recently, Kareena wrote a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, a guide for mothers-to-be. She called the book a ‘very personal account of what (she) experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies’.

Saif and Kareena faced criticism for naming their younger son Jehangir, with a section of people associating the name with the Mughal emperor. Taimur was at the centre of a similar controversy shortly after his birth in 2016, as trolls suggested that he was named after the invader Timur.

Unlike Taimur, Saif and Kareena took measures to keep Jeh away from the public eye initially. In fact, his name and first photos were revealed only months after his birth.

Speaking about the same, Kareena said in a recent interview with HT Brunch, “It was so overwhelming with Taimur… there was so much chatter: what’s going on, what have they named him, then… Taimur has gone here, Tim is doing that. It was so much that both Saif and I felt that this time, we must chill out. They’re just kids at the end of the day. So we haven’t released any picture of Jeh yet, even though Tim happily waves for the camera.”