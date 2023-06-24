Saif Ali Khan makes victory sign as he poses with Kareena Kapoor on London vacation, Jeh has fun in Hyde Park. See pics

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are making the most of their time in London. They are accompanied by sons Taimur and Jehangir and their latest pictures from the UK show Saif making a victory sign in one of the photos. The actor had left for a family holiday soon after the release of his big budget film, Adipurush. Also read: Adipurush box office day 8 collection: Prabhas film records its lowest number at ₹3 cr as shows get cancelled

Kareena, Saif, Tim and Jeh visit BBC Earth Experience

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and their two sons are currently on a holiday in London.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share some pictures from their visit to the BBC Earth Experience. Sharing a selfie with Saif in which he made a victory sign as they posed in front of an Earth replica, Kareena wrote, “My world". She shared a long shot as well from the same spot.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur at BBC Earth Experience.

She also shared a picture of Taimur watching artificial constellations. She simply wrote “wow” while sharing the picture which showed Taimur looking at a screen. The place offers an immersive experience with narration from David Attenborough and features breath-taking footage from Seven Worlds, One Planet, projected on multiple multi-angle screens using digital screen technology.

Saba shares Jeh's pic from London

The family of four have also reunited with Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan. She shared a candid picture of Jeh from Hyde Park in London. She captioned it, “My Gunda (goon) jaan baba! He's become a mischievous young boy and I love him more!! Reunited....in London again! Hyde park..… Munchkins are growing up fast! Mahsha'Allah!” She credited herself as the photographer in the post. In the picture, Jeh is seen smiling wide while holding an orange in his hand.

Kareena and Saif's films

Few months back, Kareena was in London with Jehangir while shooting for Hansal Mehta's next. The film is a murder mystery. She is currently on a break from the shoot of Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller which is based on the book, The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, Saif is seen as Lankesh in Adipurush which is on the verge of completing its run in theatres. The Om Raut film also starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana but has been slammed by the audience for its scenes and colloquial lines. He will be next seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

