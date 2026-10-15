Saif Ali Khan leases office space in Mumbai's Andheri to a fintech firm for 22.76 lakh monthly rent

Saif Ali Khan has leased two commercial units spanning 5,692 sq ft of RERA carpet area on Andheri Kurla Road in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹22.76 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Saif Ali Khan has leased two commercial units spanning 5,692 sq ft of RERA carpet area on Andheri Kurla Road in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹22.76 lakh. (HT Files)

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The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for a tenure of five years, from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031, the documents show. The space has been leased to Durva Fintech Private Limited, represented by director Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva, who is the licensee, while Khan is the licensor, acting through his constituted attorney.

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According to property registration documents, the leased premises comprise commercial units on the higher floor of a building named Kanakia Wall Street, located in Chakala, Andheri East. The agreement specifies a monthly rent of ₹22,76,800 for the combined 5,692 sq ft area, translating into approximately ₹400 per sq ft per month on the RERA carpet area.

The agreement includes a security deposit of ₹2.36 crore, equivalent to more than 10 months of the starting monthly rent. The tenant has been given a two-month rent-free period from May 10 to July 9, 2026, to undertake fit-out work before the rent commencement date of July 10, 2026. The monthly rent is scheduled to increase by 5% annually over the five-year tenure.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the agreement, the total rent payable over the 60-month period amounts to approximately over ₹14 crore, excluding applicable goods and services tax (GST). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the agreement, the total rent payable over the 60-month period amounts to approximately over ₹14 crore, excluding applicable goods and services tax (GST). {{/usCountry}}

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The registration documents also indicate that Khan acquired the two commercial units in November 2025. The Index-II records show that unit was purchased for for over ₹30 crore, taking the combined acquisition value to ₹30.75 crore. Both purchases were registered on November 18, 2025, from Apicore Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, CRE Matrix said.

In the surroundings where Saif Ali Khan has purchased the office units, Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, recently, leased a 1,294 sq ft office space in Mumbai’s Chandivali area for five years, at a total rent of ₹2.33 crore.

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Saif Ali Khan and Durva Fintech Private Limited could not be reached for comment.

Saif Ali Khan's real estate portfolio

Saif Ali Khan lives in a luxury apartment in the posh Bandra West area of Mumbai. Besides the ₹24 crore flat he bought almost a decade ago in the Satguru Sharan building, he also owns other properties in Mumbai.

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Khan’s over 6,500 sq ft apartment was purchased in April 2012 for ₹23.50 crore from Satguru Builders, a real estate developer, according to property index-2 documents accessed by IndexTap.com

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Before moving into the apartment, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena resided in the Fortune Heights apartment complex in Bandra. According to reports, the four-storeyed property, each consisting of 3BHK units, was valued at ₹48 crores in 2013. In April 2016, Saif Ali Khan purchased an apartment measuring over 950 sq ft in Fortune Heights in Mumbai's Bandra for ₹7 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com