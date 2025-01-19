Saif Ali Khan’s real estate portfolio: All about the Mumbai apartment where he was attacked and his other properties

Saif Ali Khan, who was allegedly attacked by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of January 16, lives in a luxury apartment in the posh Bandra West area. Besides this ₹24 crore flat that he bought almost a decade back in the Satguru Sharan building, he also owns other properties in Mumbai. Saif Ali Khan, who was allegedly attacked by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of January 16, lives in a luxury apartment in the posh Bandra West area. (HT Files)

The Bandra residence where Saif Ali Khan was allegedly attacked

Saif Ali Khan’s over 6,500 sq ft apartment, where he was allegedly attacked by an intruder, is located in a building named Satguru Sharan. The actor purchased the apartment in April 2012 for ₹23.50 crore from Satguru Builders, a real estate developer, according to property index-2 documents accessed by IndexTap.com

The luxury apartment is spread across four floors. Market sources said the house has five bedrooms, a gymnasium, a music room, and six terrace balconies. The sources added that the Bollywood star's house also has an exclusive terrace and a swimming pool, and it took around four years to renovate.

According to the property index-2 documents accessed by IndexTap.com, the apartment has a carpet area of 6,508 sq ft and four car parks. According to market sources, the current value of Saif Ali Khan's apartment where the attack took place is over ₹40 crore.

Before moving into the apartment, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena resided in a Fortune Heights apartment complex in Bandra. According to reports, the four-storeyed property, each consisting of 3BHK units, was valued at ₹48 crores in 2013.

Saif Ali Khan rented out two apartments in Bandra

Saif Ali Khan, in July 2015, had rented out two apartments measuring 2,000 sq ft on the 12th and 13th floor of a building named Hicons Residency in Mumbai's Bandra for a monthly rent of ₹3.20 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

Saif Ali Khan’s 950 sq ft apartment in Bandra

In April 2016, Saif Ali Khan purchased an apartment measuring over 950 sq ft in Fortune Heights in Mumbai's Bandra for ₹7 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

Saif Ali Khan's net worth and Pataudi Palace

According to a report in The Economic Times, Saif Ali Khan's net worth is $150 million, or over ₹ $1200 crore.

Born into the Pataudi family, Saif Ali Khan is the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan. His ancestral property is known as the Pataudi Palace. Located in Gurgaon, it is over 10 acres and has 150 rooms. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the approximate value of this ancestral house is around ₹800 crore.