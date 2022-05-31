Saif Ali Khan on staying relevant in films after 30 years: I have my mum’s young genes and healthy outlook on life

Saif Ali Khan has kept up with the changing times and how. He has done it all- a historical, thriller, comedy, romance- you name it, and he’s done a film in that genre. What most don’t realise is he’s been at it for 30 years now, continuing to stay relevant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How did he do it? He still has meaty projects such as Vikram Vedha and Adipurush in hand. When we probe, he opines, “In a nutshell, it would be a contemporary way of approach, I suppose. I’m not particularly hung up on the past or rigid about the way I think and feel about many things. Maybe it’s also the people around me – my family and friends.”

And what about the good looks at 51? Khan laughs, “I have my mum’s (veteran actor Sharmila Tagore) young genes so it’s a cross between that and a healthy outlook on life. It starts with the thinking and then you are lucky that people treat you as relevant.”

However, he maintains that nothing about his career was planned. He made his debut as a leading man with Aashik Awara in 1993. Throughout these three decades, be it Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Omkara (2006), Cocktail (2012) or Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior (2020), Khan always managed to appeal to people across generations. “It’s not something I have thought about – maybe that helps as well – just to do it, rather than think it. I treat what I do with a lot of excitement and newness. I’m excited to be in the job and I love doing it. And I’m more excited about tomorrow than ever! I think that helps. Somewhere, you have got to be excited about what you’re doing,” says the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}