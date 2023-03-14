Saif Ali Khan poses for Kareena Kapoor as Taimur and Jeh focus on a giraffe in new pic from Africa

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport Monday morning, along with their sons Taimur and Jehangir and their nannies. On Tuesday, Kareena revealed that they were actually vacationing in Africa and shared a picture from their visit to a wildlife park. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur dress exactly alike as they leave with Saif Ali Khan and Jehangir for vacation. Watch

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “And so the adventure begins… God bless Africa.” The picture shows Saif in a blue tee, distressed denim and a Barret, posing for the camera, while their sons Taimur and Jehangir keep their focus on the giraffe behind them. While Jeh is in a striped tee and black pants, Taimur is in a grey tee and black pants.

Kareena shared a pic from Africa.

On Monday, both Kareena and Taimur were seen in exactly alike combinations. Both were in a white tee and black pants paired with grey jackets.

Kareena and Saif celebrated Jeh's second birthday last month. He is four years younger than Taimur, who is 6. Last year, Kareena talked about how she always knew that she would have a second child and had saved up Taimur's stuff for him. She told Vogue in an interview, “I didn’t throw anything away. Jeh wore the same outfit home from the hospital, he sleeps in Tim’s old cot, and when we travel again, all of Tim’s winter coats and Uggs will be reused."

Talking about Saif becoming a father for the fourth time, she had said, “I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa].”

Saif has been working on Om Raut's Adipurush for quite some time. He was also not home for Holi and has now taken a break for vacation. Kareena has wrapped up two films, Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's next. She will now begin work on The Crew, also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

