Saif Ali Khan poses with all his four kids, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh, for first time in Eid special pic

Sara Ali Khan treated fans to a new picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh. The actor, on the occasion of Eid, took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she was seen holding Jeh in her arms while Taimur Ali Khan sat on Saif's lap. Ibrahim Ali Khan took a seat on the floor. Sara hid Jeh's face with an emoji.

Sharing the picture, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity Inshallah hoping for better times for us all."

Fans took to the comments section and showered the family with love. While many dropped heart emojis, a few also wished Sara on the occasion of Eid.

This was the first time that Saif Ali Khan was seen in the same frame as his children. Saif shares Sara and Ibrahim with his former wife, Amrita Singh. He has Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh with his wife Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February this year. The couple has opted to keep Jeh away from the limelight. His name was also under the wraps until recently. Last year, speaking about names for their second baby, Kareena had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

Following the arrival of the baby, Sara was seen visiting Kareena and Saif's home, once even with a few gifts in her hand. Speaking about her first meeting with Jeh, Sara had told News18, "He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted."

“He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood (laughs). This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them," she had added.