Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush gets new release date on Maha Shivratri, check it out here

The new release date of Adipurush, starring actors Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas, has been announced on Tuesday, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Taking to Instagram early morning, Prabhas revealed that his film will release on January 12, 2023. Sharing the poster featuring the new date, Prabhas captioned the post, "#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023." He also tagged film director Om Raut and co-stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh among others. Kriti too shared the update on her Instagram feed. (Also Read | Sunny Singh on his Adipurush co-star Prabhas: I don’t think he knows he is a big star)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adipurush is said to be the adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles are producing the upcoming film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the film, Prabhas will reportedly essay the role of Lord Ram, and Sunny will play Lakshman. Kriti is said to essay the role of Sita in the film while Saif will portray Raavan's role. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Earlier, Adipurush was scheduled to release in August this year but was pushed back to accommodate the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Last month, Aamir Khan Productions on Instagram had issued a statement regarding the same.

The film's team had announced on Instagram, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas has several projects in the pipeline including Spirit, Radhe Shyam, and Salaar. He also has Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, that also -stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON