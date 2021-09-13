Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan pumps fist, calls son Jehangir his accomplishment during lockdown. Watch
Saif Ali Khan pumps fist, calls son Jehangir his accomplishment during lockdown. Watch

In a new The Kapil Sharma Show promo, the host made fun of Saif Ali Khan’s yellow sunglasses and also teased Yami Gautam about her honeymoon plans with her husband Aditya Dhar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show with his Bhoot Police co-stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen as guests on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. They will promote their recently released film Bhoot Police.

In a new promo, host Kapil Sharma trolled Saif for his yellow sunglasses, calling them ‘jaundice wale chashme (glasses that have turned yellow due to jaundice)’. He also poked fun at Yami’s recent statement about her honeymoon.

Kapil said that he read an interview of Yami’s, in which she said that she and her husband Aditya Dhar wanted their families to accompany them on their honeymoon. “Aapko kisine bataya nahi ki family leke nahi jaate, wahaan pe jaa ke banate hai (Did no one tell you that you don’t take family on your honeymoon, you go to start one)?” he teased.

Saif was also asked what he did during the Covid-19 lockdown. “First lockdown, maine French aur cooking seekhi, second lockdown mein bachcha (During the first lockdown, I learnt French and cooking. During the second lockdown, I had a baby),” he said. He also smiled and pumped his fist in the air.

Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, welcomed their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in February this year. They also have a four-year-old son named Taimur Ali Khan.

Also seen on The Kapil Sharma Show next week will be singers Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal. Kapil joked that Udit and Kumar were so mischievous that Anuradha began singing bhajans after seeing their antics.

Also see: Saba Ali Khan hits back at woman who called her post on Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s son Jehangir ‘overdramatic’

“Inn dono mein se shararati kaun hai zyada (Who is the naughtier of the two)?” Kapil asked Anuradha, and she named Udit. In another segment, Sudesh Lahiri was seen singing Kuch Na Kaho for the guests.

The Kapil Sharma Show returned to television last month with a new season. The show went off the air in February as Kapil took paternity leave to spend time with his newborn son Trishaan, wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra.

saif ali khan jehangir ali khan
