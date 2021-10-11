Saif Ali Khan reveals he wasn't paid for Go Goa Gone: 'It was the only way to make the film'

Saif Ali Khan revealed he wasn't paid for Go Goa Gone. The actor had starred in the horror-comedy with Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari. The 2013 film was directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru and was a commercial success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the genre of horror-comedy, Saif said that Go Goa Gone was ‘not meant to be hugely commercial’ and him forgoing his fee was the only way the movie could have been made.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Saif said, “Go Goa Gone was a very indie, niche kind of a film. It was a zombie comedy and was not meant to be hugely commercial. It was just a fun idea and I didn’t even get paid for that as that was the only way to make that film. Bhoot Police is a lot more commercial and has a rooted idea. I am looking forward to spinning it into a franchise.”

The actor added that he realised that there is a lot of potential in the emotion of fear when he watched his son Taimur react to the horror film The Mummy. “Let me talk about the experience of watching Mummy. The three of us (Saif, Taimur, Kareena Kapoor) were snuggled up and Taimur wasn’t that scared but scared enough to bond with us. It showed me that there is a lot of potential in the emotion of fear. It’s a strong market if something gets you together with your kids,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Young Saif Ali Khan greets Satyajit Ray with ‘aadaab’ in old video, fans call Sharmila Tagore ‘every Indian mom’. Watch

Saif has so far experimented with different genres. Last year alone, he did two diverse roles - he played Udaybhan Singh Rathore in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, alongside Ajay Devgn, and transformed into a father of a pregnant 18-year-old in Jawaani Jaaneman.

He will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, set to release next month. He will then star in Adipurush, in which he will play the role of Raavan from the Hindu mythology Ramayan.