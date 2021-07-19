Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan's funny, expletive-laden reaction to hearing Go Goa Gone pitch, revealed by Krishna DK: 'Mujhe karna hai'
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan's funny, expletive-laden reaction to hearing Go Goa Gone pitch, revealed by Krishna DK: 'Mujhe karna hai'

Saif Ali Khan had a hilarious, expletive-laden reaction to hearing the pitch for Go Goa Gone for the first time, co-director Krishna DK has revealed.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan as Boris in Go Goa Gone.

The Family Man co-creator Krishna DK has revealed Saif Ali Khan's expletive-laden reaction to the pitch for Go Goa Gone, the 2013 zombie comedy in which he played the supporting role of Boris, a Delhi man masquerading as a Russian gangster.

In an appearance on comedian Sorabh Pant's podcast, Krishna DK also said that he didn't have any trouble convincing Shahid Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee for their respective Amazon Prime Video projects. Krishna works with his longtime creative partner Raj Nidimoru. Together, they are known as Raj and DK.

He said, "Go Goa Gone, we had Kunal (Kemmu) in mind right from the get-go. And for the role of Saif, we only had to meet him once. And we met him once, gave him the basic idea, and he heard it, and he said, 'Yeh toh ch******a hai, mujhe karna hai.' So that's how simple it was."

Goa Gone also featured Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and others. A sequel, set around an alien invasion, was confirmed by producer Dinesh Vijan last year. “The team of Roohi is writing the sequel. The writer came up with the idea and I loved it and then we developed it. Eros said let’s announce it and we did. We just need to give every actor, who was there in the first part, a little more like a 2.0 version and bring something new," he told PTI.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan's idea to ‘sell’ Taimur for nappy ads: 'Don’t be cheap'

He added, "Zombie element won’t be there, we are doing it with aliens. The world will be similar like same emotion, same comic timing, like stoner comedy, but a new journey.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan raj and dk go goa gone part 2 go goa gone 2 go goa gone

Related Stories

bollywood

When Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan's idea to ‘sell’ Taimur for nappy ads: 'Don’t be cheap'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 07:34 PM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares goofy throwback pics of Taimur, Saif Ali Khan on friend's birthday, see here

PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 01:35 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP