Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan reacts after fan confuses her for Soha Ali Khan in Tum Mile

A fan confused Saba Ali Khan for Soha Ali Khan in a recent Instagram post. Here's how Saif Ali Khan's sister reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are daughters of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan encountered a fan on Instagram who presumed she was the lead actor in the Bollywood film Tum Mile. The 2009 film originally stars Saba's younger sister Soha Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

On Wednesday, Saba Ali Khan shared an old picture of her nephew Taimur Ali Khan and niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu posing together. Saba shared the picture with the caption, "Jaaaaaaan club. Atleast two ...! Inni dressed by me And not sure if this t-shirt of Tim's too ;) Both #stayblessed #loveyou #always."

A fan took to the comments section and wrote, "Aapki wo movie mere fav hai Tum Mile (Your film Tum Mile is my favourite)." Responding to the fan, Saba said, "My sister Soha ..in tum mile," adding thinking and winking emojis.

Soha made her Bollywood debut with Dil Maange More, alongside Shahid Kapoor. The actor starred in numerous films such as Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand and 99. However, Soha has taken a break from acting. She was last seen in 2018's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Lately, she's been busy with her daughter Inaaya. The little one recently began school and Soha shared a few videos and pictures from her first day in school.

On the other hand, Saba, who is Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's middle daughter, has stayed away from the spotlight. Unlike her siblings, Saif and Soha, Saba has opted for a career outside the film industry. She is a jewelry designer. She recently gained popularity after she began actively sharing unseen pictures and posts of her family members.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan gives an update on actor's nose injury

Saba frequently shares pictures and videos of Saif, Soha, Sharmila, Mansoor, brother-in-law Kunal Khemu, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and former sister-in-law Amrita Singh, her nieces Sara and Inaaya and nephews, Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

