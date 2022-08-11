Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur, Jeh twin in pink kurtas as Inaaya ties them rakhi; actor poses with Soha Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu-- daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Soha took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share pictures of herself with her brother Saif as they celebrated the festival together. She also shared glimpses of how their children marked the occasion. Also Read| Sara Ali Khan wishes Rakhi to 'darling boys' Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soha Ali Khan shared a series of pictures from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations, and captioned it, "Happy Rakshabandhan boys and girls." The first picture showed her in a black outfit and Saif in a white kurta with rakhi tied to his wrist. The next picture featured Inaaya putting tilak on Jeh's forehead as Saif held the toddler's head and arm.

Taimur Ali Khan was also in the picture, with his fingers in his mouth as he looked in some other direction. Both Taimur and Jeh were twinning in pink kurtas for the festival. In another picture, Inaaya and Taimur played with each other. In the next one, both of them had changed their outfits as she tied him rakhi. Fans showered love on the pictures and called them 'too cute.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soha Ali Khan shares pictures of Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya and Saif Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan.

Previously in the day, Inaaya had celebrated Raksha Bandhan by trying rakhi to her household staff. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan wished her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Taimur and Jeh on the festival by sharing pictures of them together. She also shared a sweet note for her three brothers and called them her 'darling boys.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor celebrated the day with the Kapoor family including her cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain, who gathered at her father Randhir Kapoor's house. Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared a group picture on Instagram that featured her, Kareena, Armaan, and Aadar with Randhir and several other family members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON