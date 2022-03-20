Saif Ali Khan says Akshaye Khanna 'deserves a lot of credit' for Race's success: 'He's such a gifted actor'

Saif Ali Khan, who worked with Akshaye Khanna in the 2008 movie Race, praised his work in the film and called him a gifted actor. Saif and Akshaye played half-brothers in the Abbas-Mustan film that will mark 14 years of its release on Monday, March 21. Race later turned into a franchise with two more instalments released in 2013 and 2018. Also Read| Saif Ali Khan smiles after Taimur whacks him in cute paparazzi video, fans joke it's 'nawab sahab ka gussa'

Looking back at the film, which also starred Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Sameera Reddy, Saif said that the entire cast was at a "special time" in their lives when they shot the movie.

Saif told PTI about Akshaye Khanna, his on-screen brother in the film, "Akshaye deserves a lot of credit for making Race what it is by performing his role in such a special way – he is such a gifted actor and he had a lot of fun with that role. It was a combination of everyone’s energy that made it come alive in the way it did."

Saif recalled being in a "really good space" during the filming of the thriller, and remembered it as one of the "coolest and happiest times" of his life. "One of the most easy-going and fun films that I did," he said. Saif added about his co-stars, "There was something great about the cast – everyone – from Anil Kapoor, Akshaye, Katrina, Bipasha to Sameera. Katrina Kaif was on her way to becoming such a huge star and she really nailed the songs. And there was Bipasha who was great fun to work with!"

Saif will be next seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film, which will also star Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles, is set to release in theatres on September 30 this year. Saif will also be seen in the multilingual Adipurush, which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

(With PTI Inputs)

