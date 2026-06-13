Dil Chahta Hai will complete 25 years in August 2026. Directed by Farhan Akhtar in his directorial debut, the film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, and continues to be regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most loved coming-of-age films. Even after all these years, it remains a favourite among audiences. For Saif Ali Khan, who played the lovable Sameer, the memories of making the film are still as fresh as ever.

It felt more like a holiday than work

Dil Chahta Hai released in theatres on August 10, 2001.

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Saif Ali Khan recently looked back at the making of Dil Chahta Hai, describing the shoot as an absolute blast. Speaking to Variety India, the actor shared that filming the movie was an incredible amount of fun, mostly because the young cast and crew were shooting on location in Goa.

He fondly recalled how they practically lived out the holiday vibe of the film, shooting on the beaches by day and partying just as hard by night, even making it a point to try out almost every restaurant the coastal state had to offer. Saif noted that because everyone was so young at the time, they had the endless energy needed to balance eating, drinking, and partying all night while still showing up on set fully ready to work the next morning.

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{{^usCountry}} He credited the Dil Chahta Hai crew for bringing good professionalism to Hindi movies. "I think it was the first time we had seen such efficient ADs," he noted, recalling how meticulously organized the set was. Highlighting their incredible accuracy, he added, “They estimated a 105-day shoot after reading the script, and we wrapped on the 105th day.” Farhan Akhtar brought a calm confidence to the set {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He credited the Dil Chahta Hai crew for bringing good professionalism to Hindi movies. "I think it was the first time we had seen such efficient ADs," he noted, recalling how meticulously organized the set was. Highlighting their incredible accuracy, he added, “They estimated a 105-day shoot after reading the script, and we wrapped on the 105th day.” Farhan Akhtar brought a calm confidence to the set {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Farhan Akhtar made his filmmaking debut with the film. As per Saif, he possessed an undeniable, natural authority that left a lasting impression on him. “We were laughing most of the time because Farhan wore it all very lightly. It was like he was born to direct, with the ease with which he was on a set. There was no tension, really. We were just told to know our lines. No figuring it out once you get there. Just learn your lines and then the rest was great fun,” he recalled. About Dil Chahta Hai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farhan Akhtar made his filmmaking debut with the film. As per Saif, he possessed an undeniable, natural authority that left a lasting impression on him. “We were laughing most of the time because Farhan wore it all very lightly. It was like he was born to direct, with the ease with which he was on a set. There was no tension, really. We were just told to know our lines. No figuring it out once you get there. Just learn your lines and then the rest was great fun,” he recalled. About Dil Chahta Hai {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Dil Chahta Hai tells the story of three best friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Siddharth 'Sid' (Akshaye Khanna), as they navigate the highs and lows of friendship, love and growing up. While Sameer finds himself repeatedly falling in love, Akash is sceptical about romance until he meets Shalini (Preity Zinta). At the same time, Sid forms a deep emotional bond with Tara (Dimple Kapadia). As their lives take different paths and their relationships evolve, the trio learns that true friendship can withstand time, distance and life's many challenges. Over the years, the film has attained cult status.

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