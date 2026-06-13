Ikka first look: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna lock horns in Netflix courtroom thriller, to release on this date

Netflix has unveiled the first look of its upcoming courtroom drama Ikka, bringing together Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in what promises to be one of the platform’s most intense legal thrillers of the year. Set to premiere on July 10, the film marks Sunny Deol’s first Netflix original film and sees him return to the courtroom decades after his iconic lawyer role in Damini. Border co-stars Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite for Netflix legal drama Ikka.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films, Ikka is built around a high-stakes legal battle where the lines between justice, morality and personal loyalty become increasingly blurred. The film also stars Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in pivotal roles.

A courtroom battle rooted in the past At the heart of Ikka is a celebrated lawyer played by Sunny Deol, who finds himself forced to defend a man from his past, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna. The unexpected reunion reopens old wounds and pushes him into a case that challenges everything he stands for.

As the legal battle unfolds, the lawyer is forced to navigate difficult choices while trying to protect his family and uphold his principles. The case soon becomes far more than a courtroom contest, turning into a deeply personal conflict with life-altering consequences. The story revolves around themes of justice, accountability and the price of standing by one's convictions.

Tillotama Shome plays a determined public prosecutor committed to ensuring justice is served, while Dia Mirza essays the role of a wife and mother struggling to keep her family together as uncertainty grows around them.