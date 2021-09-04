Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saif Ali Khan says he wouldn't have done Vikram Vedha remake if he had to dance with Hrithik Roshan

Saif Ali Khan says it would have been a ‘strange movie’ if he was asked to dance with Hrithik Roshan in their upcoming movie, Vikram Vedha.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan star in Vikram Vedha.

Saif Ali Khan is all praises for his Vikram Vedha remake co-star Hrithik Roshan. The two will be seen together for the first time in 19 years in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film.

Saif and Hrithik were previously seen together in 2002's Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. The film also starred Esha Deol.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about reuniting with Hrithik, Saif said that his role in Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum was quite small. He also said that he is excited to work with Hrithik in Vikram Vedha's remake, which he called a ‘fab movie’.

“We have read it a few times and it’s going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks,” he said about Hrithik.

During the interview, Saif was joined by his Bhoot Police co-star Arjun Kapoor, who joked how Saif's dancing skills are no match for Hrithik. Saif replied, “Yeah, or else I would not have done the film. In-fact, no one would make the two of us dance until and unless they want to make a strange movie.”

Vikram Vedha was a 2017 Tamil thriller, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake will be produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios, the producers behind the original.

Also read: When Saif Ali Khan was tired of playing the commitment phobic manchild: ‘I've been married twice!'

Madhavan played a cop named Vikram while Vijay played the gangster Vedha. Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original, will also direct the Hindi remake.

Hrithik's upcoming movies include Fighter with Deepika Padukone and the fourth film in the Krrish franchise. After Bhoot Police, Saif will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji and Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

