Saif Ali Khan says there's less negativity on social media now, people are nicer: ‘We look for bad comments'

Social media trolling and online negativity have often become a part of celebrities’ lives, with many actors admitting that harsh comments can sometimes affect them mentally. In a recent chat with Just Too Filmy, Saif Ali Khan opened up about reading comments on social media and revealed that he feels the online space has become “lighter” compared to earlier years.

Saif Ali Khan feels social media is less negative now

Saif Ali Khan opens up on reading bad comments,(PTI file photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When asked if he checked the comments after the trailer of his film Kartavya was released, Saif revealed, “Yes, of course. And I am always relieved, and I stop after a while so as not to get greedy. If there are a few good ones, that's enough. We keep looking for a bad comment like a sucker for punishment.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “Generally, I feel times have become a bit lighter. There used to be a lot more negativity. I think people are being nicer these days. Or maybe it's the work I am doing now.” About Kartavya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Generally, I feel times have become a bit lighter. There used to be a lot more negativity. I think people are being nicer these days. Or maybe it's the work I am doing now.” About Kartavya {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Pulkit, the film follows cop Pawan, played by Saif Ali Khan, who is assigned to protect a visiting journalist, only to watch her get shot dead right in front of him. Desperate to save himself from suspension and public humiliation, Pawan vows to catch the killers within seven days. At the centre of it all is Anand Shri (Saurabh Dwivedi), an influential figure. Running parallel to this investigation is another track involving his younger brother, who elopes with a village girl against the wishes of her family, triggering a khap panchayat that calls for an honour killing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Pulkit, the film follows cop Pawan, played by Saif Ali Khan, who is assigned to protect a visiting journalist, only to watch her get shot dead right in front of him. Desperate to save himself from suspension and public humiliation, Pawan vows to catch the killers within seven days. At the centre of it all is Anand Shri (Saurabh Dwivedi), an influential figure. Running parallel to this investigation is another track involving his younger brother, who elopes with a village girl against the wishes of her family, triggering a khap panchayat that calls for an honour killing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Backed by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the crime drama also stars Rasika Dugal, Manish Chaudhari and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. The film was released on Netflix on May 15 and received mixed reviews from critics. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Kartavya feels like a film that had all the right ideas, but didn't find the emotional depth to bring them alive. Its commentary on caste and honour killings remains relevant, and parts of the investigation keep you mildly engaged. What should have been a tense, emotionally charged thriller, though, instead ends up feeling oddly distant.”

About Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming movies

Saif is all set to reunite with Akshay Kumar on screen after over a decade in Haiwaan. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. Backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the release date of Haiwaan is yet to be announced.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON