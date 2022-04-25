Saif Ali Khan: So many roles and genres still haven’t come my way

In a career spanning three decades, Saif Ali Khan has done films across genres. The actor is currently working on two highly anticipated projects — Vikram Vedha co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Adipurush with actors Kriti Sanon and Prabhas — and he wants to continue experimenting with roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ask if any genre is yet to be explored by him, and Khan says, “So many roles and genres still haven’t come my way. But, it’s not really about the genre. It’s about doing the same thing differently and doing it better. So, even the roles that I’ve already done, I think I would approach them differently [if I do them now]. It’s an exciting time and I look forward to a lot of things (interesting subjects).”

On the work front, he is currently busy with Vikram Vedha. “Other than that, I have been busy working out, cooking, hanging out with family, watching TV and reading,” he adds.

Besides being occupied with his ongoing acting commitments, the 51-year-old has also been taking a keen interest in his business. He was recently awarded for his venture, House of Pataudi. But isn’t juggling two time-consuming commitments hard? “Being creative, my mind keeps working. If I sit at home for a long time, I will start getting creative with where to hang the paintings and where to keep the books,” says the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He adds, “Sometimes, you just need the idea to get going and as far as time is concerned, you find time for various creative pursuits. Since they are interesting and lucrative, they are definitely worth doing. I find enough time for all of it.”