Saif Ali Khan was advised by senior actor to hide marriage with Amrita Singh: ‘Would spoil my image’

Saif Ali Khan hadn’t even debuted in the film industry when he decided to marry Amrita Singh in 1991. Amrita was among the top female actors of that time, while Saif was just starting out. He had shot for what was supposed to be his debut film — Bekhudi — in 1991, but he was replaced midway through the film. During this troubling phase, Saif was advised by a senior actor to hide his marriage to Amrita from the public eye, as the “single and available” image was highly prized during that period. However, the Love Aaj Kal actor refused.

When Saif was asked to hide his marriage

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 1991.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a recent interaction with News18, Saif spoke about the same. He said, “I remember that there was a senior actor from a different generation, who told me to not tell anyone that I’m married. I don’t know why he told me so. I think he was trying to say that it would’ve spoiled my image and fan following. It was the worst and most bizarre advice that someone ever gave me." Despite the initial setback, Yash Chopra gave his career a new lease of life, and he made his debut with the filmmaker’s 1993 film Parampara.

When Govinda hid his marriage

While Saif refused to pay heed to this advice, there were actors in the 90s who did hide their marriages. One such example is Govinda. In an old interaction with Zoom, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja admitted that they initially kept their marriage under wraps so that the star’s female fan following wouldn’t be affected. She said, "I didn’t go out, post our wedding, because they said Govinda would lose his female fan following if others found out about our marriage. But when I conceived my daughter, I questioned him for hiding me. Toh, jab Tina paida hui, tab humne announce kiya that we are married, after one year."

Saif and Amrita's love story

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Saif and Amrita met on the sets of Bekhudi. Though Saif was dropped from the film, he and Amrita stayed in touch, eventually falling in love. Despite their 12-year age gap, they tied the knot in 1991. Saif Ali Khan was 21 years old at the time, while Amrita Singh was 33. The couple were married for 13 years and had two children — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, their marriage didn’t last, and they eventually divorced in 2004. While Saif went on to marry Kareena Kapoor Khan and had two sons — Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan — Amrita, on the other hand, never remarried. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif and Amrita met on the sets of Bekhudi. Though Saif was dropped from the film, he and Amrita stayed in touch, eventually falling in love. Despite their 12-year age gap, they tied the knot in 1991. Saif Ali Khan was 21 years old at the time, while Amrita Singh was 33. The couple were married for 13 years and had two children — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, their marriage didn’t last, and they eventually divorced in 2004. While Saif went on to marry Kareena Kapoor Khan and had two sons — Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan — Amrita, on the other hand, never remarried. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON