Saina song Parinda: Fans are floored by Amaal Mallik's rock-inspired roar, listen to the track here

Parinda, the first song from the upcoming sports biopic Saina, has been released online. The track is a rock-inspired number capturing the dedication and grit Saina Nehwal displayed in her journey to becoming the world's best badminton player.

Parineeti Chopra stars in the title role, and the music video shows the actor at various stages of Saina's career -- from intense training sessions with her coach, to representing India on the world stage.

Parinda has been performed by Amaal Mallik, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Saina is directed by Amole Gupte, and is slated for a March 26 release.

"The power and roar in Amaal's voice is literally giving goosebumps," one person wrote in the comments section of the YouTube video. "Parineeti has worked so hard for over 6 months of rigorous training! Her hard work should be supported," wrote another person.

Students commented that Parinda is the perfect song to motivate them as they prepare for exams. "This is the right time when this song came, when all the exams have started and there is also board paper," one person wrote.

The film's first poster was met with backlash from a certain section of the audience, which believed that it inaccurately depicted a badminton serve. Amole took to Facebook to dismiss the complaints. “Too much speculation in the digital media about the poster... ‘looks like a tennis serve... Saina doing a Sania’ etc etc… If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl’s hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina’s height!!!” he wrote.

At the trailer launch, Parineeti said that she wanted to do a different film like Saina, as all her films were ‘pretty much an extension of me or what writers and directors thought I was’. She said, “They were writing roles which were very similar and I was also choosing those films. When this film came into my life, it was exactly what I was looking for, because I was looking to surprise everybody and do something which I am not really known for.”