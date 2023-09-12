Saira Banu recalls getting jealous of Vyjayantimala's proximity to Dilip Kumar, tearing up her photo

Saira Banu once got so jealous of Vyjayantimala that she tore a magazine featuring her picture with Dilip Kumar. Sharing pictures of Dilip and Vyjayantimala on her Instagram page, Saira recalled she had not watched any of her films and the first time she saw Vyjayantimala was on a magazine page, posing beside Dilip. Saira tore up the Madhumati star's face from the magazine and it all happened in 1958. (Also read: Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar proposing to her during romantic rain)

Saira Banu saw a picture of Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala from Madhumati promotions and felt so jealous she tore away her portion.

Saira has often confessed that she first fell for Dilip Kumar when she was a 12-year-old girl and always felt she was privileged that she could marry him. In her post, Saira also recalled how her mother would arrange film magazines for her because she was an ardent film fan and loved putting up pictures of her favourite actors.

‘Embarrassing’ childhood memory

Calling it an embarrassing memory and one that can be strange as well as rib-tickling, Saira wrote, "To me, this particular memory of 1958, when I was a young girl, is embarrassing to the tee because today, down the years my association with my favourite filmstar Vyjayanthimala has turned into an alliance wherein she is "Akka" (elder sister) to me and we speak to each other every other week. As I was growing up I had this habit of pasting photos of my favourite heartthrobs on the wall just next to my bed so that first thing I could gaze at them. Just a year earlier I had seen Sahib's fantastic performance in 'AAN' which was specially screened in London. He was so handsome. I was mad for him."

Saira revealed that she even had Elvis Presley and Rock Hudson's pictures in her room. She also recalled the ‘scramble’ she would have with her brother for the film magazines when they arrived at their London home. "In our home in London we had this letter box which was the cynosure of the eyes of my brother Sultan and my expectant eyes as letters from our mother and friends would come from India. Being homesick we would thirst for them. My mother knew I was crazy about Indian films so she would intermittently post 'Filmfare Magazine' for our entertainment. It was a mad scramble between my brother and me as to who would be the first to grab the magazine and of course, the letters from home, and this always ended in a tussle scrap, almost becoming a wrestling match wherein Sultan ended up laughing uncontrollably at my pathetic flap of arms in serious attempts to get hold of the magazine."

'Grew up to admire her, associate with her as a family member'

Admitting it was one childish move, Saira shared in detail how she tore Vyjayantimala's picture. "In one such magazine, there was this photo of "MADHUMATI" which was considered bold at that time where Sahib was romantically resting his face on Vyayantimala's forehead. It was a beautiful photo and in my childishness, I got so jealous of Sahib's proximity to her face that I took a pair of scissors and deftly started to snip away that portion of the photograph. Just imagine! I am hysterical with laughter when I recall this. Until then I had never seen her in any film and as fate would have it I grew up to meet, admire, and associate with her as a member of my family. There are many interesting memories with her wherein I hold "Akka' in high esteem and shall narrate it one day."

Dilip Kumar-Vyajayantimala

Having made her Hindi debut in 1951, Vyajayantimala first with Dilip Kumar in Bimal Roy's Devdas. She featured as Chandramukhi in the 1955 movie. Prior to Madhumati, she also worked with him in the iconic film Naya Daur. Later, they worked together in Ganga Jamuna, Leader and Sunghursh.

