When Rishi Kapoor wrote how he, mom Krishna moved out of home because Raj Kapoor 'was involved with Vyjayanthimala'

Late actor Rishi Kapoor had once opened up about the relationships of his father-actor Raj Kapoor with actors Vyajanthimala and Nargis Dutt. In his book, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, he spoke about how he and his mother Krishna Kapoor had moved out of their house and stayed in a hotel. They later moved to an apartment until Raj had ended his relationship with Vyajanthimala. Raj and Krishna tied the knot in May 1946. They had five children--three sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. (Also Read | When Waheeda Rehman had to sit on Raj Kapoor's chest to pin him down in a train: 'He became red as a tomato')

Recalling Vyjayanthimala's claim that Raj Kapoor had 'manufactured the romance because of his hunger for publicity', Rishi had written that she had no right to distort facts 'just because he (Raj) was no longer around to defend the truth'. He also added that had his father been alive, Vyjayanthimala wouldn’t have 'denied the affair so blatantly or called him publicity hungry'.

Speaking about Vyajanthimala, who had denied her relationship with Raj, Rishi had said as quoted by news agency PTI, “I remember moving into the Natraj Hotel on Marine Drive with my mom during the time papa was involved with Vyjayanthimala. From the hotel, we shifted for two months into an apartment in Chitrakoot. My father had bought the apartment for mom and us. He did all he could to woo her back, but my mother wouldn’t give in until he had ended that chapter of his life.”

About Nargis Rishi had said, “My father, Raj Kapoor, was 28 years old and had already been hailed as the ‘showman of Hindi cinema’ four years before. He was also a man in love – at the time, unfortunately, with someone other than my mother. His girlfriend was the leading lady of some of his biggest hits of the time, including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949) and Awara (1951).” Rishi wrote that Raj and Nargis were acknowledged as the most iconic pair onscreen. He also wrote that Nargis was Raj’s “in-house heroine”.

After her relationship with Raj ended, Nargis married Sunil Dutt with whom she fell in love on the set of Mother India (1957).

Raj and Vyjayanthimala starred together in two films--Nazrana (1961) and Sangam (1964). Nazrana, directed by CV Sridhar, also features Usha Kiran, Achala Sachdev and Agha. The film was produced by S Krishnamurthy and T Govindarajan.

Sangam was directed, produced and edited by Raj Kapoor and written by Inder Raj Anand. The film asi stars Rajendra Kumar, Iftekhar, Raj Mehra, Nana Palsikar, Lalita Pawar, Achala Sachdev and Hari Shivdasani.

